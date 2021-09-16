AF Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,292 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.5% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after purchasing an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after acquiring an additional 278,027 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $229.53. The stock had a trading volume of 33,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871,787. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

