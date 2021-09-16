Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Aflac posted earnings of $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

AFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,717,000 after buying an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,199,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,920,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,355,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,216,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,315,100. Aflac has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

