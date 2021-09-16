African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS AGGFF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. African Gold Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
African Gold Group Company Profile
