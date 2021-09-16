African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AGGFF opened at $0.13 on Thursday. African Gold Group has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

African Gold Group Company Profile

African Gold Group, Inc is mineral exploration company that engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties. Its mineral project is the Kobada Gold Project, which is located in southern Mali. The company was founded by Michael A. J. Nikiforuk and Marco J.

