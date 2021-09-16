AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned 0.34% of Hilton Worldwide worth $114,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLT. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,891,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,909,000 after buying an additional 5,434,685 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $328,704,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,822,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,325,000 after buying an additional 995,739 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12,987.6% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 937,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,326,000 after buying an additional 930,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 18,688.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,320,000 after buying an additional 654,102 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

NYSE:HLT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.92. 8,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.10 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.48 and a 52-week high of $136.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.64.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

