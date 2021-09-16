AGF Investments Inc. Has $74.49 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

AGF Investments Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,658 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $74,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,158,000 after acquiring an additional 701,908 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.05. 6,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,366. The company has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $112.84. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

