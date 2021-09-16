AGF Investments Inc. Has $82.80 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 269,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Parker-Hannifin worth $82,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.29.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,633. The firm has a market cap of $37.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $192.25 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $299.05 and its 200 day moving average is $305.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

