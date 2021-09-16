AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 100,427 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 627,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,427 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $96,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,171,000 after acquiring an additional 218,581 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,841,000 after acquiring an additional 166,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,947,000 after acquiring an additional 100,932 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,678,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Primerica by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 52,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 34,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. upped their price target on shares of Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.48. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.63 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.51 and a 200 day moving average of $152.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $654.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.60 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 23.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.20, for a total transaction of $228,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,413.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $533,890.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

