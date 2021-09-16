Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.81

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $53.81 and last traded at $53.92, with a volume of 42199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.95.

AEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 75.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 20.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 599,402 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,647,000 after buying an additional 99,798 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 320.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 99,561 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 75,895 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.5% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 212,044 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 88,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after buying an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

