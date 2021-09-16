Aigen Investment Management LP Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 175,766 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Helios Technologies by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,462,000 after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,926,000 after acquiring an additional 50,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

