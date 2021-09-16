Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $249,000 Investment in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 85,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 235.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 32,968 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the second quarter worth $303,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anirban Dey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $80,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,247,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,540 shares of company stock valued at $6,703,177. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $49.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of -191.50. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average is $42.98.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.81 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

