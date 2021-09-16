Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,085 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,352,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 70,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

NOG stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

NOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

