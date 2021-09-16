Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 132.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Brian Gragnolati bought 2,000 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at $227,132.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $16.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $836.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.