Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $269.50 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

A number of research analysts have commented on APD shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

