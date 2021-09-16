Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $16.10. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 581 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,703,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.
