Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Down to $16.60

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.60, but opened at $16.10. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 581 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.31.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKYA. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $9,682,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $8,544,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,736,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,703,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

