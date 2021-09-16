Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Short Interest Update

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,200 shares, an increase of 140.4% from the August 15th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Akumin in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its holdings in shares of Akumin by 137.2% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 32,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Clarus Securities lifted their price objective on Akumin from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
