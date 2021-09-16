Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 28.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Albany International by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Albany International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 14,072 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $1,989,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine L. Standish sold 1,566,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total value of $119,017,944.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at $536,804.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AIN shares. Truist started coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:AIN opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 4.09. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $93.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

