Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $199.95.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB opened at $233.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day moving average is $178.95. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $253.10. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,298,393 in the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after buying an additional 17,874 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.