Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALBO. Wedbush lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.20.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $562.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.39. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1,669.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 57,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,278,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,075,000 after purchasing an additional 35,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

