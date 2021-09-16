Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at Wedbush

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Wedbush from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 187.38% from the stock’s current price.

ALBO has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $562.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $43.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.51 and its 200 day moving average is $32.39.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the second quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.