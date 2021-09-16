Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Stock Position Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,473,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Alcoa makes up approximately 2.1% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $54,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 521.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AA traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.42. 295,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,186,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 2.65. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $51.89.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

AA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.45.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

