Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Gap Up to $17.22

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.22, but opened at $18.01. Alignment Healthcare shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 93 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,673,887,000. Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $543,924,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,835,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,877,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 63.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,247 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

