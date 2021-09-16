Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALGM. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. William Blair assumed coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.11.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Ravi Vig sold 5,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $149,654.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,675,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,394,463.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Doogue sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $243,681.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,618.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 569,601 shares of company stock worth $16,408,395 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,310 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

