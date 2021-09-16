Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Commerzbank raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Allianz from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get Allianz alerts:

ALIZY opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $26.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $33.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.