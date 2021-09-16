Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$50.17.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AP.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

AP.UN traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$41.91. 105,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.42. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.50 and a 52-week high of C$46.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$43.47.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.