Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 49.61% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.73. 39,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,536. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at $718,151.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 23.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,636,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,310,000 after buying an additional 697,012 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,013,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,775,000 after buying an additional 705,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after buying an additional 296,024 shares in the last quarter.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

