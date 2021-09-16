Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin Sells 13,889 Shares

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,876.30, for a total transaction of $39,948,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sergey Brin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.61, for a total transaction of $37,967,109.29.

On Monday, August 9th, Sergey Brin sold 13,889 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,724.78, for a total transaction of $37,844,469.42.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,904.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,767.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,470.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

