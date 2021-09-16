Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. TMD Wealth Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 36,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $88,832,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.5% in the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 266 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,841.72.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,888.59 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,728.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,431.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

