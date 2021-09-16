Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $3,350.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,841.72.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,888.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,728.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,431.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after buying an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.