Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Acquired by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AYX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alteryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

NYSE AYX opened at $70.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.14. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.66 and a 12-month high of $154.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 0.70.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock worth $1,337,925 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

