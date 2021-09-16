Alvaro Francisco Torres Acquires 50,000 Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN) Stock

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN) Director Alvaro Francisco Torres acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,170.

Shares of CVE KHRN opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Khiron Life Sciences from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

