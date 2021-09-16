Alvaro Francisco Torres Acquires 50,000 Shares of Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN) Stock

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN) Director Alvaro Francisco Torres acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$198,170.

Shares of CVE KHRN opened at C$0.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01. Khiron Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.27 and a 52-week high of C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Separately, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Khiron Life Sciences from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America, North America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Medical Cannabis Products, Health Services, and Wellbeing Products. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and CBD (cannabidiol) medical cannabis.

