AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($5.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.66). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.11 million. The firm’s revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($5.44) EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $46.00. 1,214,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,362,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.27. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

