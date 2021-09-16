AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $711.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post $711.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.72 million and the highest is $736.07 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $654.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCX shares. TheStreet lowered AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $47.29. 262,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $83.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

