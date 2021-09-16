Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.796-$0.826 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.77.

Shares of NYSE AMCR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 91,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,293,583. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.87. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 7.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 63.51%.

In other news, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,928.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $106,850.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,049.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amcor stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,015,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of Amcor worth $46,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

