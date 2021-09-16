American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) & Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Financial Review

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and American Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 1 0 0 0 1.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.10% 11.34% 0.98% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and American Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $179.59 billion 1.11 $45.77 billion $2.49 4.49 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China beats American Bank on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. This segment's products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit-taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, various corporate intermediary services, etc. The Personal Banking segment provides personal loans and cards, deposits, personal wealth management, and personal intermediary services to individual customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions, as well as holding of derivative positions. The company also offers e-banking services, including Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services; and investment banking, fund and asset management, trust, financial leasing, broker dealer, insurance, and other financial services. It operates approximately 16,197 domestic institutions and 426 overseas institutions. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

American Bank Company Profile

American Bank, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and business banking services through its subsidiary. The firm offers credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, mobile & online banking and digital wallets. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial, Commercial Mortgage, Commercial Construction, Residential Mortgage, and Consumer. The company was founded by Frederick John Jaindl in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

