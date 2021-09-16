American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,973 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ORIX by 533,246.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 399,935 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,095,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $652,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IX opened at $99.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $100.27. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.22. ORIX had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

