American Century Companies Inc. Buys 43,637 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,637 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.13% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,384,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $79,533,000 after acquiring an additional 417,207 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $3,175,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,364,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

