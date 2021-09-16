American Century Companies Inc. Buys 7,385 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,594,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,598,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 97,842 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,575,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,606 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,345,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 676,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 77,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE MX opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $22.56. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The stock has a market cap of $826.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 65.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.