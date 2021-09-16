American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,227,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $736,310,000 after buying an additional 6,067,887 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,942,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,681,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,592,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $367,689,000 after purchasing an additional 381,151 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 16.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,212,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $338,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 11,874,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $248,199,000 after purchasing an additional 515,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SU. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of SU opened at $19.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -60.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

