American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,452 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medifast by 26.5% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medifast by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$395.00 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $218.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.44. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.59 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.66. Medifast had a return on equity of 90.26% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In related news, Director Kevin G. Byrnes sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.99, for a total transaction of $149,399.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,106.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 142 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $286.16 per share, for a total transaction of $40,634.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,912.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

