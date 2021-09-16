American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,555,000 after buying an additional 320,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,674,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after buying an additional 294,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,383,000 after buying an additional 77,283 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 16.4% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 765,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 107,679 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 471,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $24.69 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $227.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

