American Century Companies Inc. Has $1.37 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 93,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $470,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $624.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.55 and a 1 year high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 31.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

