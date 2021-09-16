American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Plans $4.00 None Dividend

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th.

American Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 43.7% over the last three years.

AFG traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $132.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,211. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $141.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.43 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.97.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

In related news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.88, for a total value of $333,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,732 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,130. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

