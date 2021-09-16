American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 398,000 shares, an increase of 11,960.6% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERBB opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.02.

About American Green

American Green, Inc engages in the medical marijuana business. The firm specializes in cultivation, manufacturing, extraction, wholesale, and retail of medical marijuana. It also offers tracking inventory services for growers. The company was founded on November 12, 1998 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

