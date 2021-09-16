American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

American Vanguard has decreased its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $14.67 on Thursday. American Vanguard has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $452.98 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.87.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $134.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard in the 2nd quarter worth about $439,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 25,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

