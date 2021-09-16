Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.74. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.53 and a one year high of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.47.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $32,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $652,878. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

