Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $84,000 Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DNB Markets upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $952.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

