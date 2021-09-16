Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Increases Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Weis Markets by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Weis Markets by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Weis Markets by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Weis Markets by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 406,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMK opened at $53.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.10. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items.

