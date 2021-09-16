Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tattooed Chef in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 167.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

TTCF opened at $19.61 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.05 million. Equities analysts expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Tattooed Chef Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

