Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,444 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 304.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 146.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the second quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 56,921 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBSI opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.93.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

SBSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

