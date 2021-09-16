Analysts Anticipate ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.18 Million

Analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce sales of $17.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.69 million. ChromaDex reported sales of $14.18 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year sales of $68.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.40 million to $69.49 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $102.54 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $105.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDXC. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in ChromaDex during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

See Also: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChromaDex (CDXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.